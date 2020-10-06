Global News at 5 Edmonton October 6 2020 6:09pm 01:52 Managing the after-school meltdown From tantrums to silent sulks, the after-school meltdown can happen at any age and stage of life. Laurel Gregory went to registered psychologist Vanessa Lapointe for some suggestions on how to navigate it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7382191/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7382191/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?