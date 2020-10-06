Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
October 6 2020 6:09pm
01:52

Managing the after-school meltdown

From tantrums to silent sulks, the after-school meltdown can happen at any age and stage of life. Laurel Gregory went to registered psychologist Vanessa Lapointe for some suggestions on how to navigate it.

