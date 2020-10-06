Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Crime
October 6 2020 4:17pm
00:27

Brazen daytime theft from Vancouver boutique caught on camera

A brazen theft was caught on camera Monday from CityLux Boutique in Vancouver. The store owner said a woman just walked into the store, grabbed a small couch and just walked out.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home