Market & Business Report
October 6 2020 11:23am
02:41

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – Oct. 6, 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses Trump and COVID-19, and the ongoing impact on the markets.

