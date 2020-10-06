The Morning Show October 6 2020 9:57am 13:11 Singer Bonnie Raitt honours songwriter Shirley Eikhard for ‘Something to Talk About’ Shirley Eikhard joins singer Bonnie Raitt and reveals the true story behind her hit song ‘Something to Talk About’ on The Morning Show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380884/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380884/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?