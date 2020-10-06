The Morning Show October 6 2020 10:32am 05:54 Rachel Hollis on her new book ‘Didn’t See That Coming’ Motivational speaker Rachel Hollis talks about getting a divorce after 16 years and how all of us can cope with the realities of the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?