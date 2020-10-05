News October 5 2020 8:23pm 01:45 Thanksgiving storm: One year later It’s been almost a year since Manitoban’s Thanksgiving plans were crashed by a crippling snowstorm. Brittany Greenslade reflects on the devastation, and what’s still being done about it. Looking back one year after Manitoba’s 2019 Thanksgiving storm <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380175/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380175/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?