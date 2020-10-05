Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
October 5 2020 12:30pm
01:40

Early morning shooting in Brampton leaves man dead.

Peel Regional police are still on the scene of an early morning shooting in Brampton. A man is dead, and neighbours say police have been at the house before. Marianne Dimain has more.

