Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 5 2020 9:41am
04:08

Foster Care Awareness Month in Saskatchewan

October marks Foster Care Awareness Month in Saskatchewan. Deb Davies with the Saskatchewan Foster Families Association discusses how important foster families are in the province.

