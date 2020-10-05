Global News Morning Saskatoon October 5 2020 9:41am 04:08 Foster Care Awareness Month in Saskatchewan October marks Foster Care Awareness Month in Saskatchewan. Deb Davies with the Saskatchewan Foster Families Association discusses how important foster families are in the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378413/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style> <div class="gn-embed-wrapper"> <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378413/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> </div> Responsive site?