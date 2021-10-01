Foster Families Month proclaimed in Saskatchewan to help recruit

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says there are almost 500 foster families currently providing vulnerable children and youth with stable homes across the province.

October has once again been proclaimed Foster Families Month to celebrate the contributions made in times when families must live apart as well as encourage others interested in becoming an approved foster home, according to the government.

“Children and youth in care need a place to call home — no matter how short or long their stay,” Social Services Minister Lori Carr said in a press release on Friday.

“Foster families provide a safe and stable home to children and youth when their families are in crisis. I want to thank all foster families for the time they’ve spent supporting children and helping other Saskatchewan families in need.”

The Saskatchewan Foster Families Association (SFFA) is currently running recruitment drives to encourage people to learn more about becoming a foster parent.

“Foster care is an essential service for children, youth and their families,” SFFA executive director Deb Davies said in a statement.

“The goal is always to help children thrive and be reunited with their families and the SFFA offers a number of tools and training that promote healthy relationships for everyone involved.”

Adopted woman calls for changes to Canada's child foster system Adopted woman calls for changes to Canada's child foster system – Aug 11, 2021

The province said SFFA’s work to recruit and retain foster families is an important component in the government’s effort to increase available family-based care options for children and youth who cannot safely remain in their family homes.

Anyone interested in what is required to become a foster parent can contact SFFA at 1-800-667-7002.

