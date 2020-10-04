Menu

Canada
October 4 2020 8:15pm
01:27

Saskatchewan Party denounces QAnon, names replacement candidate in Saskatoon Eastview

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe appointed Chris Guérette as its new candidate in the Saskatoon Eastview riding.

