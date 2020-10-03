Okanagan breastfeeding challenge goes online

The Kelowna Breastfeeding Café and KCR Community Resources came together to host the event where at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. women were invited to breastfeed to celebrate national breastfeeding week. In years past women gathered with their babies outside but due to the pandemic organizers had to shift gears. The event aims at normalizing breastfeeding in public but it also supports new moms and babies as they get the hang of breastfeeding.