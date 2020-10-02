Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2020 10:05pm
01:55

17-year-old BC Green Party candidate on the ballot

Global’s Nadia Stewart talks to the youngest candidate in the B.C. election: 17-year-old Kate O’Connor in Saanich.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home