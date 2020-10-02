Future Plans October 2 2020 9:01pm 01:37 District of Lake Country looks to plan the future of Oyama isthmus The District of Lake Country is asking for public input in designing a vision for the future of the Oyama isthmus. Jules Knox reports. District of Lake Country looks to the future of Oyama isthmus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375962/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375962/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?