Addictions Treatment Manitoba
October 2 2020 11:56am
05:14

Manitoba Overdose Awareness

Following an announcement from the Province about a facility opening in Portage la Prairie, Shelly Taillieu with Manitoba Overdose Awareness discusses gaps in addictions treatment.

