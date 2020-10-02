Menu

Boo Baskets
October 2 2020 9:12am
Paying it forward this Halloween

Local mom and editor of Macaroni Kid Winnipeg, Carmen Kaethler, introduces us to Boo Baskets and how they are putting a smile of people’s faces this October.

