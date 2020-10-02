Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 2 2020 8:21am
03:42

Café Bloc climbs to new heights downtown

If you’re looking for an unusual way to stay active during the second lockdown, Café Bloc gives you some rocks to climb in the heart of downtown. Global’s Kim Sullivan talks to their co-founder.

