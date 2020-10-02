Menu

Health
October 2 2020 6:08am
05:51

Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access

We check in with Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, President of Doctors Nova Scotia, to get her thoughts on the province extending access to virtual care options until Dec. 31, 2020.

