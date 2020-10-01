Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 1 2020 8:50pm
02:03

Saville Centre paid parking pilot upsets some Edmontonians

Parking at the Saville Sports Centre in Edmonton just got a bit more complicated. As Chris Chacon reports, the University of Alberta is now charging for nearly a quarter of its stalls.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home