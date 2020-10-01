Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 1 2020 8:59pm
02:03

COVID testing delays force pause in Hollywood North re-start

The resumption of several Hollywood North productions has been put on hold by delays in COVID-19 testing and test results. Ted Chernecki reports.

