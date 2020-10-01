Menu

October 1 2020 3:49pm
London region’s fall Dream Lottery launches with online home tours, 5 grand prizes

The fall Dream Lottery is offering five grand prize options for the big winner to choose from, including this fully-furnished home by Vranic Homes Inc., in Kilworth’s Edgewater Estates. The home is 2335 sq. ft. and valued at $1.25-million. Proceeds from the lottery support St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and Children’s Hospital at LHSC. Since 1996, almost $42-million has been raised.

