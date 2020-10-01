Menu

Crime
October 1 2020 12:29pm
02:19

Fatal North Vancouver shooting under investigation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in North Vancouver following a fatal shooting on Wednesday night. Jennifer Palma reports.

