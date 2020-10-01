Menu

Flu Season
October 1 2020 12:03pm
03:17

Flu shot season in Manitoba

Pharmacist and Shoppers Drug Mart owner Shannon Wilson explains when the flu shot will be available and discusses some COVID-19 related measures in place.

