jobless numbers October 1 2020 11:57am 02:26 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – Oct. 1, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses Q3 earnings and the latest numbers on jobless claims. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371588/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371588/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?