Global News Morning Montreal
October 1 2020 9:04am
03:52

Fighting discrimination in Quebec’s healthcare system

As the Atikamekw Nation reels reels from the death of Joyce Echaquan, Grand Chief Constant Awashish says discrimination against indigenous people in healthcare settings is far too prevalent.

