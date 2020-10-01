Global News Morning Montreal October 1 2020 9:04am 03:52 Fighting discrimination in Quebec’s healthcare system As the Atikamekw Nation reels reels from the death of Joyce Echaquan, Grand Chief Constant Awashish says discrimination against indigenous people in healthcare settings is far too prevalent. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371015/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371015/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?