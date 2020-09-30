Mental Health Awareness September 30 2020 11:43am 03:41 Dealing with ongoing pandemic-related stress Dr. Syras Derksen has tips for dealing with stress or anxiety, with seasonal holidays approaching and looking very different because of COVID-19. The COVID crunch: Winnipeg dentist says teeth-grinding a sign of pandemic stress <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?