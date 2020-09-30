Global News Morning BC September 30 2020 11:28am 04:16 Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19 A new Angus Reid poll finds that Canadians are bracing for the worst as we move into the second wave of the pandemic. Shachi Kurl joined us on Global News Morning to look at some of the results. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368744/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368744/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?