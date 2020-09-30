Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 30 2020 11:28am
04:16

Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19

A new Angus Reid poll finds that Canadians are bracing for the worst as we move into the second wave of the pandemic. Shachi Kurl joined us on Global News Morning to look at some of the results.

