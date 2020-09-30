Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 30 2020 7:21am
04:13

How the first Biden-Trump debate will shape the race

UQÀM political scientist Rafael Jacob looks back on the first U.S. presidential debate with Global’s Laura Casella.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home