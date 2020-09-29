Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 29 2020 7:54am
03:32

Meet the EMSB’s new chair

Longtime EMSB commissioner Joe Ortona was acclaimed as the board’s new chair. He joins Global’s Laura Casella.

