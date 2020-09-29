Nature September 29 2020 6:22am 05:43 Nature Trust doubling protected areas by 2023 We check in with Bonnie Sutherland from the Nova Scotia Nature Trust to tell us more about their aim to double protected areas by 2023. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?