Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2020 10:07pm
00:59

Decision BC: How the pandemic is influencing campaign announcements

Keith Baldrey has some perspective on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting financial promises delivered during the B.C. election campaign.

