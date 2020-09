A new documentary centering around the first year of one man’s life in a wheelchair, gives the audience a glimpse into his life and the peer support group for people in wheelchairs, Accessible Okanagan. Tebbut and director Chelsea McEvoy captured McLean and his wife, Colleen navigating and adjusting to life in a wheelchair. They were by the couple’s side when Dan first drove, went camping, went travelling and learning how to sit-ski.