Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2020 8:35pm
02:42

13-year-old Michelle Liu destined for golf stardom

13-year-old Vancouver golfer Michelle Liu is setting all sorts of records and the best is yet to come. Barry Deley has her story.

