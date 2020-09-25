Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 25 2020 6:08pm
01:12

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto elementary school

Toronto Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glen Park Public School. Shallima Maharaj has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home