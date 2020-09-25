Assault Sentencing September 25 2020 4:21pm 02:00 Sentencing hearing begins for Michael Theriault The suspended Toronto police officer found guilty of assaulting Dafonte Miller appeared in court today. Brittany Rosen has more including the emotional victim impact statements. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7359826/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7359826/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?