Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Assault Sentencing
September 25 2020 4:21pm
02:00

Sentencing hearing begins for Michael Theriault

The suspended Toronto police officer found guilty of assaulting Dafonte Miller appeared in court today. Brittany Rosen has more including the emotional victim impact statements.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home