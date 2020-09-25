Global News at Noon Toronto September 25 2020 12:12pm 02:10 COVID testing begins at 60 pharmacies across the province Tests are for by appointment and only for asymptomatic people who fit the criteria of Ontario’s new testing guidelines. Marianne Dimain reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358852/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358852/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?