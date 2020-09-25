Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
September 25 2020 12:12pm
02:10

COVID testing begins at 60 pharmacies across the province

Tests are for by appointment and only for asymptomatic people who fit the criteria of Ontario’s new testing guidelines. Marianne Dimain reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home