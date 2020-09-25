Global News Morning Montreal September 25 2020 8:35am 04:47 Quebec churches cry foul over COVID-19 restrictions Many religious institutions across Quebec feel they’re not being treated fairly by the province’s rules on gatherings. Global’s Kim Sullivan has more from St. Joseph’s Oratory. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358274/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358274/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?