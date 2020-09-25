Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 25 2020 8:35am
04:47

Quebec churches cry foul over COVID-19 restrictions

Many religious institutions across Quebec feel they’re not being treated fairly by the province’s rules on gatherings. Global’s Kim Sullivan has more from St. Joseph’s Oratory.

