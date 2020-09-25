Politics September 25 2020 12:47am 02:21 Housing and Public Safety on agenda for Day 5 of the B.C. Election campaign NDP leader John Horgan heading to Coquitlam to talk housing, Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson focusing on public safety in Vancouver. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358067/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358067/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?