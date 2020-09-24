Menu

Canada
September 24 2020 4:59pm
02:13

Halifax rally held calling for historic buildings to be saved from demolition

Rally held in downtown Halifax to raise awareness over commercial listing of Queen St. row houses and call for more heritage registration.

