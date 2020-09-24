Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 24 2020 12:19pm
01:59

City of Toronto considers action plan to stop spread of COVID-19, avoid a second lockdown

The City of Toronto says the plan could see bars and restaurants close early and pop-up testing locations in some neighbourhoods. Marianne Dimain reports.

