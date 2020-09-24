Menu

Policing In Winnipeg
September 24 2020 12:08pm
04:36

Police Board Chair Markus Chambers on calls for changes to policing

Councillor Markus Chambers discusses improving city safety and building relationships with racialized communities, as some Winnipeg organizations call for changes to policing.

