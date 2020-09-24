Menu

Black Lives Matter Movement
September 24 2020 12:02pm
04:27

Community groups calling for changes to policing

Ahead of a presentation to the Winnipeg Police Board, Rhonda Thompson discusses a policy brief created by a number of community groups with recommendations for police to address systemic racism.

