Global News Morning Montreal
September 24 2020 9:29am
04:21

Native Women’s Shelter Spirit Walk goes digital

Montreal’s 7th annual Spirit Walk fundraiser for the Native Women’s Shelter will take place virtually this year. Nakuset joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about it.

