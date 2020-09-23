Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 23 2020 9:09pm
02:13

Decision BC: Provincial party leaders focus on battleground Surrey

Both NDP Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson focused their attention on Surrey, expected to play a key role in the provincial election. Richard Zussman reports.

