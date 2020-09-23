Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 23 2020 8:28pm
02:00

Energy sector encouraged by messaging in speech from the throne

Government says achieving net zero emissions by 2050 won’t happen without the know-how of the energy sector, and commits to creating long term jobs.

