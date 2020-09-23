Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 23 2020 3:51pm
Warm but windy: Sept. 23 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A windy Thursday in store for parts of the province. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 23.

