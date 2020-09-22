Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 22 2020 9:06pm
02:42

A look back at summer 2020 in Edmonton

From thunder and lighting, to several tornadoes in one day — not to mention all that rain — summer 2020 in Edmonton came with plenty of active weather. Phil Darlington takes a look back.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home