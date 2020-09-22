Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 22 2020 9:06pm 02:42 A look back at summer 2020 in Edmonton From thunder and lighting, to several tornadoes in one day — not to mention all that rain — summer 2020 in Edmonton came with plenty of active weather. Phil Darlington takes a look back. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352304/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352304/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?