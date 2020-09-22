Menu

September 22 2020 8:41pm
Tenant and former employee speak out about group home

“There’s been quite a lot of nights where there’s nobody there overnight,” said Beverly Aron, a tenant at McGivney Manor. “Just recently, there was an eight night stretch where we had no staff.”

