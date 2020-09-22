Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 22 2020 10:34am
03:41

How Ottawa is dealing with COVID-19 surge

Global Ottawa reporter Craig Lord gives us insight on the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital and how government officials are addressing the situation.

