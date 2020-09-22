Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
September 22 2020 10:33am
03:59

New Toronto dispatch system will allow people to text 9-1-1

Toronto police deputy chief Shawna Coxon talks about how police and emergency services are looking to upgrade its 9-1-1 dispatch system to texting.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home