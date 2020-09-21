Menu

bc coronavirus
September 21 2020 9:34pm
02:37

B.C. COVID-19 briefings moving forward during election campaign

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates British Columbians on how COVID-19 briefings will run ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

